30 industrials 26617.42 down 38.97 or -0.15 percent 20 transportation 11085.81 up 82.72 or 0.75 percent 15 utilities 773.72 up 0.79 or 0.10 percent 65 stocks 8865.14 up 11.59 or 0.13 percent

30 industrials 26617.42 down 38.97 or -0.15 percent 20 transportation 11085.81 up 82.72 or 0.75 percent 15 utilities 773.72 up 0.79 or 0.10 percent 65 stocks 8865.14 up 11.59 or 0.13 percent Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.