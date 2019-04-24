202
By The Associated Press April 24, 2019 1:36 pm 04/24/2019 01:36pm
30 industrials 26617.42 down 38.97 or -0.15 percent

20 transportation 11085.81 up 82.72 or 0.75 percent

15 utilities 773.72 up 0.79 or 0.10 percent

65 stocks 8865.14 up 11.59 or 0.13 percent

