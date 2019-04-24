New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12954.95 down 38.90 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2611.41 down 17.64 NASDAQ: Composite 8107.09 down 13.73 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12954.95 down 38.90 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2611.41 down 17.64 NASDAQ: Composite 8107.09 down 13.73 Standard and Poors 500 2929.22 down 4.46 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.