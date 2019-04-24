30 industrials 26645.41 down 10.98 or -0.04 percent 20 transportation 11107.42 up 104.33 or 0.95 percent 15 utilities 774.71 up 1.78 or 0.23 percent 65 stocks 8876.91 up 23.36 or 0.26 percent

