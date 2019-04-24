New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12970.56 down 23.29 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2614.29 down 14.75 NASDAQ: Composite 8123.00 up 2.17 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12970.56 down 23.29 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2614.29 down 14.75 NASDAQ: Composite 8123.00 up 2.17 Standard and Poors 500 2932.63 down 1.05 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.