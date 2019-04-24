202
By The Associated Press April 24, 2019 12:06 pm 04/24/2019 12:06pm
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12971.03 down 22.82

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2616.76 down 12.28

NASDAQ: Composite 8123.82 up 3.00

Standard and Poors 500 2932.05 down 1.63

