By The Associated Press April 24, 2019 11:36 am 04/24/2019 11:36am
30 industrials 26646.93 down 9.46 or -0.04 percent

20 transportation 11104.24 up 101.15 or 0.92 percent

15 utilities 777.29 up 4.36 or 0.56 percent

65 stocks 8881.26 up 27.71 or 0.31 percent

