30 industrials 26669.80 up 13.41 or 0.05 percent 20 transportation 11142.42 up 139.33 or 1.27 percent 15 utilities 777.31 up 4.38 or 0.57 percent 65 stocks 8893.78 up 40.23 or 0.45 percent
30 industrials 26669.80 up 13.41 or 0.05 percent
20 transportation 11142.42 up 139.33 or 1.27 percent
15 utilities 777.31 up 4.38 or 0.57 percent
65 stocks 8893.78 up 40.23 or 0.45 percent
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.