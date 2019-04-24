202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press April 24, 2019 10:36 am 04/24/2019 10:36am
Share

30 industrials 26665.19 up 8.80 or 0.03 percent

20 transportation 11113.59 up 110.50 or 1.00 percent

15 utilities 778.30 up 5.37 or 0.69 percent

65 stocks 8888.59 up 35.04 or 0.40 percent

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!