202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press April 22, 2019 3:36 pm 04/22/2019 03:36pm
Share

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12906.10 down 16.62

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2602.07 up 13.86

NASDAQ: Composite 8007.02 up 8.96

Standard and Poors 500 2906.50 up 1.47

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!