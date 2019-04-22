30 industrials 26514.15 down 45.39 or -0.17 percent 20 transportation 10977.01 down 11.21 or -0.10 percent 15 utilities 770.78 down 1.35 or -0.17 percent 65 stocks 8816.88 down 13.54 or -0.15 percent

30 industrials 26514.15 down 45.39 or -0.17 percent 20 transportation 10977.01 down 11.21 or -0.10 percent 15 utilities 770.78 down 1.35 or -0.17 percent 65 stocks 8816.88 down 13.54 or -0.15 percent Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.