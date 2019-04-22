202
By The Associated Press April 22, 2019 3:07 pm 04/22/2019 03:07pm
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12904.55 down 18.16

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2603.74 up 15.53

NASDAQ: Composite 8007.21 up 9.15

Standard and Poors 500 2905.71 up 0.68

