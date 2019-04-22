202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press April 22, 2019 1:06 pm 04/22/2019 01:06pm
Share

30 industrials 26528.98 down 30.56 or -0.12 percent

20 transportation 11006.86 up 18.64 or 0.17 percent

15 utilities 770.63 down 1.50 or -0.19 percent

65 stocks 8825.73 down 4.69 or -0.05 percent

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!