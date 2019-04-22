202
By The Associated Press April 22, 2019 12:36 pm 04/22/2019 12:36pm
30 industrials 26534.51 down 25.03 or -0.09 percent

20 transportation 10998.19 up 9.97 or 0.09 percent

15 utilities 770.38 down 1.75 or -0.23 percent

65 stocks 8824.53 down 5.89 or -0.07 percent

