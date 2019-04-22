30 industrials 26541.08 down 18.46 or -0.07 percent 20 transportation 11007.88 up 19.66 or 0.18 percent 15 utilities 769.80 down 2.33 or -0.30 percent 65 stocks 8826.79 down 3.63 or -0.04 percent

30 industrials 26541.08 down 18.46 or -0.07 percent 20 transportation 11007.88 up 19.66 or 0.18 percent 15 utilities 769.80 down 2.33 or -0.30 percent 65 stocks 8826.79 down 3.63 or -0.04 percent Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.