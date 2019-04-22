202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press April 22, 2019 12:06 pm 04/22/2019 12:06pm
Share

30 industrials 26541.08 down 18.46 or -0.07 percent

20 transportation 11007.88 up 19.66 or 0.18 percent

15 utilities 769.80 down 2.33 or -0.30 percent

65 stocks 8826.79 down 3.63 or -0.04 percent

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!