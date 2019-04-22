202
By The Associated Press April 22, 2019 11:36 am 04/22/2019 11:36am
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12904.90 down 17.81

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2597.01 up 8.80

NASDAQ: Composite 8001.73 up 3.66

Standard and Poors 500 2905.75 up 0.72

