By The Associated Press April 22, 2019 11:06 am 04/22/2019 11:06am
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12904.07 down 18.64

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2595.74 up 7.53

NASDAQ: Composite 8003.49 up 5.43

Standard and Poors 500 2905.00 down 0.03

