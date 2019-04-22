202
By The Associated Press April 22, 2019 11:06 am
30 industrials 26516.02 down 43.52 or -0.16 percent

20 transportation 10984.01 down 4.21 or -0.04 percent

15 utilities 770.70 down 1.43 or -0.19 percent

65 stocks 8818.57 down 11.85 or -0.13 percent

