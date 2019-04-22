202
April 22, 2019
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12902.91 down 19.80

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2598.84 up 10.63

NASDAQ: Composite 7991.04 down 7.02

Standard and Poors 500 2903.23 down 1.80

