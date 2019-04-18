202
By The Associated Press April 18, 2019 1:36 pm 04/18/2019 01:36pm
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12925.67 up 18.56

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2584.87 down 13.97

NASDAQ: Composite 7990.28 down 5.80

Standard and Poors 500 2905.08 up 4.63

