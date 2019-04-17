New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12910.63 down 41.62 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2599.91 up 7.47 NASDAQ: Composite 7992.57 down 7.65 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12910.63 down 41.62 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2599.91 up 7.47 NASDAQ: Composite 7992.57 down 7.65 Standard and Poors 500 2900.15 down 6.91 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.