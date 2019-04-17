202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press April 17, 2019 2:36 pm 04/17/2019 02:36pm
Share

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12894.99 down 57.25

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2590.93 down 1.51

NASDAQ: Composite 7977.73 down 22.49

Standard and Poors 500 2895.98 down 11.08

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!