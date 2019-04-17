30 industrials 26431.24 down 21.42 or -0.08 percent 20 transportation 10935.63 up 108.91 or 1.01 percent 15 utilities 770.08 down 1.61 or -0.21 percent 65 stocks 8790.94 up 16.12 or 0.18 percent

