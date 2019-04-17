202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press April 17, 2019 2:36 pm 04/17/2019 02:36pm
Share

30 industrials 26431.24 down 21.42 or -0.08 percent

20 transportation 10935.63 up 108.91 or 1.01 percent

15 utilities 770.08 down 1.61 or -0.21 percent

65 stocks 8790.94 up 16.12 or 0.18 percent

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!