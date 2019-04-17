202
By The Associated Press April 17, 2019 2:06 pm 04/17/2019 02:06pm
30 industrials 26443.56 down 9.10 or -0.03 percent

20 transportation 10942.88 up 116.16 or 1.07 percent

15 utilities 771.80 up 0.11 or 0.01 percent

65 stocks 8798.00 up 23.18 or 0.26 percent

