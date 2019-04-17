30 industrials 26450.77 down 1.89 or -0.01 percent 20 transportation 10959.71 up 132.99 or 1.23 percent 15 utilities 772.30 up 0.61 or 0.08 percent 65 stocks 8803.87 up 29.05 or 0.33 percent
