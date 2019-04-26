OMB centralizes shared services into four agency hubs

Federal CIO Suzette Kent unveiled a new plan Friday aimed at helping streamline how the government provides some of its largest shared service functions. The Office of Management and Budget memorandum, M-19-16, centralizes the government’s…

Federal CIO Suzette Kent unveiled a new plan Friday aimed at helping streamline how the government provides some of its largest shared service functions.

The Office of Management and Budget memorandum, M-19-16, centralizes the government’s services for financial management, grants management, human resources services and cybersecurity services into four hubs called Quality Services Management Offices.

Those hubs, dubbed QSMOs, will craft the standards used in providing the shared services, consolidate capabilities and performance and serve as the central clearinghouses for new innovation and practices as they develop.

“This is a bold step forward for us to continue to help agencies achieve core mission by consolidating redundant administrative functions, eliminating duplicative costs and replacing antiquated technology to both improve the quality and the delivery of the services,” Kent said.

What does that mean for industry? Mainly that there’s a new compliance player in…