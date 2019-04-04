Octo Consulting Group enters growth phase with investment from Arlington Capital Partners

Chevy Chase-based private equity firm Arlington Capital Partners LLC has made an undisclosed investment in Reston-based IT firm Octo Consulting Group Inc. Octo develops solutions for Agile software development, UI/UX, cloud, infrastructure, blockchain and other emerging…

Chevy Chase-based private equity firm Arlington Capital Partners LLC has made an undisclosed investment in Reston-based IT firm Octo Consulting Group Inc.

Octo develops solutions for Agile software development, UI/UX, cloud, infrastructure, blockchain and other emerging technologies for federal agencies to modernize their infrastructures.

The funds from the investment will be used for strategic hirings; enhancing the company’s previously mentioned technological capabilities; and allowing Octo to make future acquisitions.

As a result of the investment, Octo is also making adjustments among its executive leadership, promoting Jay Shah, executive vice president of Octo’s health business unit, to chief operating officer, and bringing on former Buchanan & Edwards CFO Pamela Rothka as its new CFO.

Last year, Octo won a spot on a five-year, $300 million contract with the Department of Homeland Security for its agile and DevOps software development practices.

