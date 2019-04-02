Ocean City beach compound hits market for $3.6 million

A five-bedroom beach house in Ocean City is on the market for $3.59 million — although owner Roy Schwalbach said it cost him about $5.2 million to design the modern compound. The CEO of New…

The CEO of New York City production firm Jack Studios said he constructed the house at 12933 Old Bridge Road to be close to Ocean City’s active fishing scene. Specifically, the annual White Marlin Open, which is among the largest prize money billfish tournaments in the world.

Fishing is a large part of the design of the house, which sits beside a grassy marsh and includes a 190-foot dock for boating, kayaking and more. Most rooms open onto a terrace, and with three levels of decks, fishing is possible from essentially every room in the house.

Schwalbach has been a fisherman since he was a kid and enjoys taking his 12-year-old son Luke out to teach him the ropes. But he recently put the house on the market as he’s tired of the long commute between his home in Manhattan and the beach house and is ready for…