Novavax faces delisting threat following failed drug trial

Nasdaq has warned Novavax Inc. that its stock could be delisted if it can’t get the price consistently above a buck within the next six months.

The Gaithersburg biotech’s stock has fallen below $1 for 30 consecutive days and the company has 180 days — until Oct. 8 — to regain compliance by getting its common stock bid price up for at least 10 consecutive business days.

Novavax plans to hold a special stockholder meeting May 8 to consider a reverse stock split, according to public filings. That effectively combines shares to reduce the number of outstanding shares — and, consequently, raise their prices. It’s a move executed by many small biotechs in this boat — like Germantown’s Neuralstem (NASDAQ: CUR), Vienna’s Cel-Sci (NYSE MKT: CVM) and Gaithersburg’s Altimmune (NASDAQ: ALT) — that often contend with low share prices because of the high costs associated with research and drug development, which can cause wariness among shareholders and investors.

