No closing on Fifth and Eye project as contract expires

The District’s half-acre site at Fifth and Eye streets NW is without a developer, again.

The Monday deadline for D.C. to close on its deal with a Peebles Corp.-led team to develop a hotel and condominiums there came and went with no closing after Peebles notified the District March 25 it was terminating the contract.

Peebles’ director of development, Donahue Peebles III, confirmed there was no closing Monday. The Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED) declined to comment. Monday was the final day of a 90-day extension that D.C. Council granted in December to the mayor’s office to dispose of the land to Peebles.

The city would have had a difficult time closing on the deal anyway, given that a D.C. judge issued a temporary restraining order Wednesday on the project.

Peebles was sued March 19 by Walker Group, its certified business enterprise partner. Walker Group said that it had been wrongly cut out of the development deal by Peebles, which sought…