New York corporate communications firm launches D.C. office with Arnold & Porter vet

Corporate communications agency Baretz+Brunelle is opening a D.C. office, and it is handing the reins to a veteran marketer.

Nicole Rodgers Houston, a longtime director of marketing communications for D.C.-based law firm Arnold & Porter LLP, will serve has managing director of Baretz+Brunelle’s new office.

Houston played a key role in Arnold & Porter’s 2017 merger with Kaye Scholer LLP and led many public relations campaigns for the law firm. She has also held leadership positions in the marketing departments of law firms Crowell & Moring LLP and Shaw Pittman LLP.

New York-based Baretz+Brunelle launched in 2016 with a dozen communications professionals and has since nearly doubled its staff. The firm specializes in general corporate and crisis communications for law firms, high-profile businesses and individuals. It has also grown out its financial services and corporate transactional work. In the last year, it added several digital marketing offerings after bringing on Chief Digital…