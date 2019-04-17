New York-based SaaS company expands its D.C. presence

Diligent Corp., a New York-based software as a service firm, is expanding its Greater Washington presence and relocating to a 30,000-square-foot office in the District. The company just moved its approximately 90 local employees from…

Diligent Corp., a New York-based software as a service firm, is expanding its Greater Washington presence and relocating to a 30,000-square-foot office in the District.

The company just moved its approximately 90 local employees from 8,000 square feet in Arlington to an office at 1111 19th St. NW, a 12-story, 268,460-square-foot office building.

CFO Michael Stanton says the new space has the capacity to hold up to 200 employees.

Diligent, which brought in more than $300 million in revenue last year, first entered the region with the acquisition of local competitor BoardEffect Inc. in 2017.

Stanton says the company outgrew its Arlington office and now looks to gradually make hires and while being closer to its customers — largely nonprofits — with the new location.

“It’s a great pool of talent to hire from — people with software as a service background, great marketers, great salespeople and great finance accounting and operations people,” Stanton said in an interview.…