New parking garage to serve National Harbor, MGM

Between the National Harbor core, MGM National Harbor, the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center and the Tanger Outlets, it doesn’t take more than one or two conflicting events to fill the area’s many parking garages.

So the Peterson Cos. is going to build another.

The Fair Lakes-based Peterson, National Harbor’s owner and master developer, is planning for a new garage on Parcel 7, a gravel lot to the southeast of MGM, across MGM National Avenue. CEO Jon Peterson said the size is still to be determined, but it will likely include a pedestrian bridge across that roadway linking directly with the 1 million-square-foot resort-casino, the busiest gaming facility in Maryland.

“If you have Gaylord that has an event, and National Harbor has an event and MGM has an event, we’ve just run out of space,” Peterson said. “We don’t want to be known as a location that doesn’t have adequate parking.”

