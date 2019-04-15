New group aims to support D.C.’s LGBTQ commercial real estate community

Several local commercial real estate practitioners have launched a group representing the region’s LGBTQ community to provide a support network and create more opportunities within Greater Washington. Representatives from some of D.C.’s most recognizable names…

Several local commercial real estate practitioners have launched a group representing the region’s LGBTQ community to provide a support network and create more opportunities within Greater Washington.

Representatives from some of D.C.’s most recognizable names in the industry — Edens, Jair Lynch Real Estate Partners and Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) among them — have launched Q City, which has met twice and assembled a seven-person steering committee. About 40 people turned out for Q City’s event last month in Union Market.

Goulston & Storrs PC attorneys Cary Kadlecek and Meghan Hottel-Cox came up with the idea. The two were talking in Kadlecek’s office about a year ago when they realized there was no group for LGBTQ individuals in the industry.

“No one had done it. It was clearly an interest, and we were, frankly, the first people to take some steps to put this together,” Kadlecek said. “One of the big goals is to be able to provide a resource to people working…