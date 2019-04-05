New details emerge for Dittmar’s planned Holiday Inn Rosslyn redevelopment

The Dittmar Co. is unveiling new details about its proposed redevelopment of Rosslyn’s Holiday Inn near the Key Bridge. The Vienna-based firm first filed plans with Arlington County to replace the existing hotel at 1900…

The Vienna-based firm first filed plans with Arlington County to replace the existing hotel at 1900 Fort Myer Drive back in November. Since then, the developer has sketched out a clearer picture of what its two planned new buildings on the property could look like, submitting more detailed plans as part of the county’s lengthy site plan review process.

Dittmar’s designs call for two towers of 26 and 38 stories on the site. The company told the county that one will include space for 490 apartments, while the other will be a four-star, full-service hotel with about 340 rooms for guests (a slight increase from its earlier plans).

Dittmar has increased the square footage for its plans slightly to just over 759,400 square feet (up from 732,600 square feet originally), and has bumped its planned retail offerings up to about 14,700 square feet.

New renderings also…