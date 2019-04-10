New commuter parking garage long tied to failed baseball stadium deal now on the way for Woodbridge

Woodbridge is finally set to see its first commuter parking garage, now that Prince William County officials have greenlit a project long tied to a failed effort to build a new stadium for a minor…

Woodbridge is finally set to see its first commuter parking garage, now that Prince William County officials have greenlit a project long tied to a failed effort to build a new stadium for a minor league affiliate of the Washington Nationals.

The Prince William Board of County Supervisors unanimously approved plans Tuesday to buy a 17.6-acre site for the new garage. It’ll be located at 2501 Optiz Boulevard, just off Interstate 95 and right in front of Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center, a JBG Smith (NYSE: JBGS) property.

The 1,400-space garage will sit on the very site the county originally envisioned would become home to the Potomac Nationals’ new stadium, as part of a complex deal with the team and JBG. But concerns over the structure of the stadium’s financing ultimately scuttled the project and the team opted to move to Fredericksburg instead.

Despite all that, the plans for the garage have persisted. The county now plans to hand over about $5.7 million to JBG to buy the property,…