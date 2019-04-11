202
New bill aims to safeguard federal employee, contractor credit during a shutdown

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline April 11, 2019 5:05 pm 04/11/2019 05:05pm
Government shutdowns often conjure visions of closed national parks, stalled benefits and late tax refunds, but for federal employees and contractors, the financial impacts can be devastating.

Following the single longest partial shutdown in history, Rep. Jennifer Wexton, D-Va., introduced a new bill Wednesday to ensure the individuals and businesses who work for the federal government don’t continue to face financial misfortune when it unexpectedly closes.

The bill, dubbed the Shutdown Guidance for Financial Institutions Act, would direct federal and state financial regulators to develop guidance within 90 days of enactment that would seek to help mitigate the credit and financial hardships faced by individuals impacted by federal government shutdowns.  

Wexton, who was elected in November to represent Northern Virginia’s 10th District, said in a statement that she crafted the bill after one of her constituents, a furloughed federal employee, was denied a mortgage loan because she…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

800
