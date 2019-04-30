202
Nats Park getting huge entertainment venue. Any bets what it’s for?

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline April 30, 2019 5:47 pm 04/30/2019 05:47pm
The Washington Nationals will build a 35,000-square-foot restaurant and entertainment venue at Nationals Park under a deal approved by the city’s sports and conventions authority.

The year-round venue — which will include a restaurant, bar and lounge area, screen wall, performance area and rooftop terrace — sounds awfully similar to the mystery project Monumental Sports & Entertainment said in March it would open at Capital One Arena. Just weeks later, Monumental confirmed the space would be a sportsbook. The D.C. Council legalized sports betting in the District in December.

Events D.C., the city’s conventions and sports authority and owner of Nats Park, will contribute $3.6 million to the development of the retail space, which will be located along the First Street SE side of the stadium. Events D.C.’s board approved the deal last month, though it still must be approved by the D.C. Council.

Nationals owner Mark Lerner told WTOP that the team was exploring options for a sportsbook…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

