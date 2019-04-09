National venture capital is off to another record-breaking year — but Greater Washington lags behind

America is off to another record-breaking year for venture capital — but Greater Washington is already lagging behind. Companies across the country brought in $32.60 billion in the first quarter, the second-highest quarter in more…

America is off to another record-breaking year for venture capital — but Greater Washington is already lagging behind.

Companies across the country brought in $32.60 billion in the first quarter, the second-highest quarter in more than a decade, according to data from the PitchBook-NVCA venture monitor report. That’s second only to the fourth quarter of last year, which saw the most venture capital raised since PitchBook began recording data.

But Greater Washington did not get off to a strong start. Companies raised a relatively weak $265.8 million during the quarter, the lowest first quarter since 2014, when startups raised just $243.6 million, according to PitchBook. And the 47 deals is the lowest in the region for any quarter since 2012.

Bethesda managed care company Aledade led the way locally with $56.15 million raised, while District business insurance startup Pie Insurance brought in $45 million. Real estate software platform Remine of Fairfax raised $30 million and roadside…