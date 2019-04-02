National Harbor getting another hotel

National Harbor’s newest hotel offering will be a Hyatt Place from OTO Development. The Hyatt Place will be located in downtown National Harbor on Waterfront Street, next to the Tasting Room restaurant on a parcel…

The Hyatt Place will be located in downtown National Harbor on Waterfront Street, next to the Tasting Room restaurant on a parcel currently home to a small parking lot. It will join the AC by Marriott hotel and the Westin hotel along the waterfront strip.

The Spartanburg, South Carolina, hotel developer closed on the property March 1 and broke ground in recent days. The architect and interior designer is D.C.’s //3877. Turner Construction is the general contractor. The hotel is expected to open in late 2020.

Half of the 156 rooms at the Hyatt Place will have water views, and the property will have 1,700 square feet of meeting space. There will also be an original restaurant concept with a bar and indoor/outdoor seating on the ground floor. The National Harbor hotel will be the first Hyatt in Prince George’s County.

OTO Development also developed the Hampton Inn & Suites in National Harbor,…