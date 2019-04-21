Mumps — Causes, Symptoms and How It Spreads

If you’re among the 74 million baby boomers born in the U.S. between 1946 and 1964, your chances of having acquired the mumps as a child are far greater than the odds are for later…

If you’re among the 74 million baby boomers born in the U.S. between 1946 and 1964, your chances of having acquired the mumps as a child are far greater than the odds are for later generations. Vaccinations for the viral illness began in the U.S. in 1967, and have been greatly effective in stopping new cases of the disease, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Prior to that year, there were about 186,000 cases of the mumps annually in the U.S.

Vaccinating young children has dramatically curtailed the incidence of the disease; in 2018, there were about 2,000 cases. The typical two doses of the mumps vaccine are 88% effective at preventing the disease, according to the CDC. Overall, since the advent of mumps vaccinations, there’s been a 99% reduction in the incidence of mumps in the U.S., though there are still occasional outbreaks, according to the Immunization Action Coalition, a nonprofit group that works to increase immunization rates and prevent disease by creating and providing educational materials to health care professionals and the public.

What Are the Basics on Mumps?

Mumps is a viral illness that comes from a family of common cold viruses, says Dr. Frank Esper, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at Cleveland Clinic Children’s. This family includes a number of human germs, parainfluenza and measles, he says. Mumps is a syndrome caused by a virus that can spread by saliva droplets that are sneezed or coughed into the air, or through direct contact with someone who harbors the virus, says Dr. Neel B. Shah, an infectious disease physician at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. “Hence, it is very contagious,” Shah says. “This virus primarily affects the salivary glands, and can cause inflammation of these glands.”

The infection typically occurs in school-aged children and young adults in their late teens or early 20s, Esper says. Older adults can get it, particularly if they’ve never been vaccinated. It’s rare in children under 1 year of age.

[See: 10 Things Pediatricians Advise That Parents Ignore — and Really Shouldn’t.]

Symptoms of Mumps

Mumps can cause a wide array of symptoms, Esper says. They include:

— Facial pain and discomfort.

— Joint inflammation.

— Swelling of the testicles or ovaries.

— Fever.

— Headache.

— Fatigue.

— Muscle pains.

— Discomfort in the salivary glands, in the front of the neck, or the parotid glands, in front of the ears. Either of these glands can become swollen and tender. Such swelling may give you the appearance of what some call “chipmunk cheeks.”

Risk Factors for Getting Mumps

Living in close quarters with lots of other people is a big risk factor for getting mumps, says Dr. Jessica Ericson, a pediatric infectious disease physician at Penn State Children’s Hospital in Hershey, Pennsylvania. “This is why mumps is such a problem for college students living in dorms and for military recruits,” Ericson says. “When people live close together, it’s easy for the respiratory droplets containing the virus to get from one person to the next to the next, ultimately resulting in an outbreak. College students may also be more likely than adults to be sharing drinks and food with one another which is another way for infected droplets to be shared.” Being unvaccinated is also a risk factor for getting mumps, as is living or working near an area where a mumps outbreak is happening, she says. If 90% of a community’s population is vaccinated and immune to mumps, an outbreak can’t occur there, she says. “However, if less than 90% of people are immune, then the virus can really spread and will ultimately cause an outbreak. Communities that have low vaccination rates are at much higher risk for an outbreak than places where most people are immunized.”

How Are Cases of Mumps Diagnosed?

Most cases of mumps are clinically diagnosed by doctors or nurse practitioners who examine patients who have flu-like symptoms and swelling of the salivary glands, Esper says. In making a diagnosis, physicians would typically consider if there’s a mumps outbreak in the community, is the patient known to be unvaccinated and if the person recently returned from a country overseas where vaccination rates are lower, he says. To confirm a diagnosis, doctors can test for the virus with an oral swab or with a blood test which can detect mumps antibodies.

What Are Possible Complications of Mumps?

Testicular inflammation, or orchitis, is the most common complication of mumps, Ericson says. “It is most common after puberty but can happen in young children too,” she says. “About 25% of males with mumps will develop orchitis.” Orchitis is very painful and can cause long-term sterility if both testes are inflamed. A similar problem can happen in women with inflammation of the ovaries, but it is much less common. Other potential complications include encephalitis (an acute inflammation of the brain) and meningitis (inflammation of the lining around the brain); both are uncommon but can pose serious health risks.

Here are other possible complications of mumps:

— Inflammation of the pancreas occurs in about 3% of mumps cases and causes severe abdominal pain and bleeding.

— The risk of diabetes increases after a mumps infection.

— Hearing loss can occur if the mumps virus gets into the fluid of the ears. Typically, only one ear is affected, and hearing loss is partial. However, deafness in one or both ears could happen.

Can Mumps Be Treated?

There’s no specific treatment for mumps, Ericson says. “Treatment is aimed only at the symptoms,” she says. That includes taking fluids to prevent dehydration and pain medication for headaches, salivary gland inflammation and testicular inflammation, all of which can be painful. Some patients take medication to reduce fevers.

[See: 10 Concerns Parents Have About Their Kids’ Health.]

Are There Strategies to Avoid Getting Mumps?

Good hand-washing is the best way to prevent mumps, Ericson says. “Using soap and water or an alcohol hand wash kills the virus and prevents the virus from getting from your hands into your nose and mouth where it can make you sick,” she says. “It’s especially important to wash your hands before eating or drinking, after shaking hands with others. Avoid contact with people who are sick and don’t share food, drinks or utensils with other people. Those living in close quarters with others, like in college dorms, should be extra careful to wash their hands thoroughly and limit exposure to the saliva of other people.

Why Do Mumps Outbreaks Still Occur?

While the mumps vaccine has greatly curtailed the incidence of mumps, outbreaks still occur. For example, between January 2016 and June 2017, health officials reported 150 outbreaks, involving 9,500 cases of mumps throughout the U.S., according to the CDC. The outbreak with the most infections occurred in northwest Arkansas and resulted in nearly 3,000 cases. Outbreaks are typically caused by people who aren’t vaccinated, not by a failure of the vaccination, says Dr. Danelle M. Fisher, vice chair of pediatrics at Providence St. John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, California. “We know that when you have excellent vaccination rates, that’s preventative for mumps,” Fisher says.

Vaccine hesitancy — “the reluctance or refusal to vaccinate despite the availability of vaccines” — is one of the top 10 global health threats in 2019, according to the World Health Organization. The vaccine for mumps is known as the MMR vaccine, because it also protects against the measles and rubella.

The CDC recommends this MMR vaccination regimen:

— An initial dose at ages 1 through 15 months.

— A second vaccination between ages 4 and 6.

— During a mumps outbreak, public health authorities might recommend an additional dose of MMR vaccine for people who belong to groups at increased risk of getting mumps.

[See: 5 Rare Diseases You’ve Never Heard Of (Until Now).]

Mumps Vaccine Hesitancy

If you’re a parent and are hesitant about taking your young child for an MMR vaccination, talk to your primary care provider, your pharmacist or your local health department, says Elizabeth A. Richards, an assistant professor at the Purdue School of Nursing in West Lafayette, Indiana. Overall, the MMR vaccine is extremely effective and safe, she says. “Rarely, the MMR vaccine doesn’t prevent mumps,” she says. “That’s especially true if a vaccinated person has prolonged or close contact with someone who has mumps. However, the vaccine greatly lessens the severity of the disease and related complications.”

More from U.S. News

Causes of Hearing Loss Beyond Loud Noise

14 Myths and Misconceptions About the Flu Vaccine

10 Cold and Flu Myths Debunked

Mumps — Causes, Symptoms and How It Spreads originally appeared on usnews.com