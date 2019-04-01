202
Mottos and mantras from our 2019 Minority Business Leader Awards honorees

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline April 1, 2019 8:20 am 04/01/2019 08:20am
As each of our 28 Minority Business Leader Award honorees posed for their portraits this year, we asked them to write down a word, phrase or quote that was meaningful to them. Those words of encouragement and motivation combined to create the backdrop on our cover, pictured below.

Click through the gallery above to see the words supplied by each of our honorees, as well as links to their individual profiles.

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
