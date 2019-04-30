Monument Realty sticks with Bloom Montgomery Village, with a new partner

Monument Realty is sticking with Bloom Montgomery Village, albeit with a new partner. D.C.-based Monument has partnered with Connecticut private equity firm Greenfield Partners to purchase the 147-acre former Montgomery Village Golf Club from a…

D.C.-based Monument has partnered with Connecticut private equity firm Greenfield Partners to purchase the 147-acre former Montgomery Village Golf Club from a joint venture of Monument and Houston-based Lionstone Investments. Terms were not disclosed.

Monument and Lionstone acquired the golf club out of bankruptcy for about $5 million in 2013, entitled it for just shy of 500 homes, and then retained Fraser Forbes Real Estate in June 2017 to broker a sale. Monument is not a residential land developer, and said then it was time to move on.

Partnering with Greenfield provides Monument with an initial foray into residential development. Bloom Montgomery Village, 19550 Montgomery Village Ave., is approved for 494 townhouses and single-family homes. First Virginia Community Bank is backing the project with financing.

Ryan Homes, a division Reston-based residential builder NVR Inc. (NYSE: NVR), will build…