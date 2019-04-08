Montgomery County EDC head David Petr plans to step aside

The head of Montgomery County’s economic development arm leaving this fall. David Petr, the president and CEO of the Montgomery County Economic Development Corp., announced Monday he plans to step aside when his three-year term…

David Petr, the president and CEO of the Montgomery County Economic Development Corp., announced Monday he plans to step aside when his three-year term ends in September. He’ll then move to Texas for “family reasons,” according to a news release.

Petr has led the county’s EDC ever since the County Council, working in tandem with then-County Executive Ike Leggett, established the group in 2016. The county replaced its in-house economic development division with the nonprofit in a bid to more aggressively compete for businesses with other jurisdictions around the D.C. region.

“Until the end of my term, my focus will be to capitalize on recent business recruitment efforts, deliver on our most significant strategic initiatives and establish a strong and sustainable private fundraising plan,” Petr wrote in a statement, “We have too much momentum at the MCEDC to do anything less than to execute boldly.”

