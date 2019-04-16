Michael White’s restaurant group expands Nicoletta to D.C.

Chef Michael White is ready for his next act in the District with Nicoletta Italian Kitchen, scheduled to open Friday at 901 4th St. NW. The restaurant’s entry into Greater Washington is actually a two-parter:…

The restaurant’s entry into Greater Washington is actually a two-parter: While Nicoletta in Mount Vernon Triangle will be a full-service restaurant, White’s Altamarea Restaurant Group also recently opened a fast-casual version of the pizzeria in a tiny kiosk in Capitol Riverfront. It will serve pizza daily and also launch delivery to the ever-growing residential neighborhood there soon.

But in Mount Vernon Triangle, Nicoletta is full-service, with a big bar that plans to become a neighborhood happy hour staple and a menu that goes beyond pizza. In a way, it takes Nicoletta back to its roots: the brand first launched in New York’s SoHo neighborhood as a full-service restaurant, but ultimately closed in order to become a delivery-only spot.

The new 77-seat restaurant aims to have a little something for everyone: pizza, big salads, a meatball…