Metro picks building near New Carrollton station for new office space

WMATA has tabbed a building next to the New Carrollton Metro station for its new Maryland headquarters.

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority announced Thursday that it’s picked the Prince George’s County site alongside one in Alexandria near the Eisenhower Avenue station for its two primary locations outside the District. Both will involve new construction on Metro’s own properties, and WMATA aims to attain LEED Platinum certification for each one.

The planned New Carrollton building sits directly adjacent to the Metro station there, and will be developed by Urban Atlantic, which won the rights to develop several parcels of WMATA-owned land near the station back in 2016. Eventually, the company hopes to add 2 million square feet of mixed-use to the site.

“What had been a functional surface parking lot is now an exciting urban center,” Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks wrote in a statement. “WMATA’s decision to place its Maryland headquarters…