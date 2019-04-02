202
Metro no longer selling HQ, now looking at redevelopment play

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline April 2, 2019 10:14 am 04/02/2019 10:14am
Metro is now offering up its downtown D.C. headquarters for ground lease and redevelopment, reversing plans to sell the property entirely.

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority announced Tuesday it’s looking for a partner to redevelop the Jackson Graham Building, the transit agency’s headquarters since 1974. WMATA will maintain ownership of the property, located at 600 Fifth St. NW, with hopes to award a long-term ground lease to a developer or investor.

The WMATA Board of Directors agreed to a plan to sell the building in July, a move it projected would provide a big boost to the agency’s coffers, netting anywhere between $56 million and $132 million. The 1.1-acre site sits across the street from Capital One Arena.

But Nina Albert, Metro’s managing director of real estate and parking, says WMATA ultimately decided to maintain ownership of the property in the interest of generating “revenue over the long term” for the agency, which has consistently faced…

