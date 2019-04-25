McLean cybersecurity firm Cyren appoints new CEO

The board of directors of McLean-based cybersecurity firm Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYRN) has appointed Brett Jackson as the new CEO. Jackson, 60, is set to take the job in May. He has a lot of…

Jackson, 60, is set to take the job in May. He has a lot of C-suite experience, most recently as CEO of Nashville-based artificial intelligence startup Digital Reasoning, which raised $30 million last year from big name investors such as BNP Paribas, Barclays, Goldman Sachs, Nasdaq and HCA (NYSE: HCA).

Jackson’s predecessor Lior Samuelson — who has been chairman since 2011 and CEO since 2013 — announced in February he would step down as CEO but will continue as chairman upon the transition.

While the company’s stock has slightly dipped since the start of the year, closing at $3 per share on Dec. 31 and opening at $2.13 on Thursday, the company brought in $35.9 million in revenue last year, an 17% percent increase over the prior year.

“Brett possesses the right mix of operation CEO experience, leadership skills, and technology industry expertise to help…