Maryland tourism office unveils new advertising campaign

Maryland has a new tourism marketing campaign, and its slogan is a riff on another familiar phrase.

The campaign, unveiled by the state Department of Commerce’s Office of Tourism last week, centers on the tagline “Maryland — Open For It.” The line will ring a bell for anyone familiar with the state’s business marketing campaign, “Open For Business.”

The echo is intentional, Commerce Secretary Kelly M. Schulz said in a statement.

“Together they work to promote Maryland as a great place to live, work and visit,” she said.

The advertising push targets markets including the New York metro area, Philadelphia, Harrisburg, Pittsburgh, Cleveland, D.C. and Baltimore. Television ads started airing this week and will run through the spring.

Schulz said visitation from New York has increased 10 percent compared with last year, while visitation from Pittsburgh has risen 4 percent and 3 percent more visitors came from Washington.

The campaign also includes print ads in national and regional…