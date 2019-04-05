Maryland casinos hit new high in March with $163M in revenue

Maryland’s casino industry set a new record in March, bringing in a combined $163.3 million in revenue from the state’s six casinos. The latest number represents a 3.4 percent increase over the previous record of…

Maryland’s casino industry set a new record in March, bringing in a combined $163.3 million in revenue from the state’s six casinos.

The latest number represents a 3.4 percent increase over the previous record of nearly $158 million last October, according to the Maryland Lottery and Gaming.

And each casino saw a piece of the growth.

In a statement, Maryland Lottery and Gaming Director Gordon Medenica said the numbers are “great news for the state.”

“It’s especially impressive at a time of intense competition and expanding gaming options in surrounding states,” he said.

Baltimore-area casinos bounced back after seeing their year-over-year revenue dip in February.

Horseshoe Casino Baltimore saw a 3 percent year-over-year boost, with $25.6 million in revenue in March. And Hanover’s Live Casino & Hotel reported the strongest growth among Maryland casinos with $62.8 million in revenue, a 19 percent increase.

MGM National Harbor, meanwhile, continued to pull in the largest amount…