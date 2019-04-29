Marriott launching home-sharing division with thousands of luxury properties

Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is creating an entire home-sharing division as it looks to take on a market pioneered by Airbnb Inc., HomeAway Inc. and others. According to The New York Times, the Bethesda-based…

Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is creating an entire home-sharing division as it looks to take on a market pioneered by Airbnb Inc., HomeAway Inc. and others.

According to The New York Times, the Bethesda-based hotelier is launching its Homes & Villas by Marriott International unit with 2,000 luxury properties worldwide, with everything from one-bedroom homes to $10,000-a-night Irish castles. The properties come with a three-night minimum.

The division comes out of a successful experiment last year where the company offered several hundred homes for rent in Europe.

“People stay at different hotels for different trip purposes,” Stephanie Linnartz, the global chief commercial officer at Marriott, told The New York Times. “Sometimes it’s a cool weekend with friends at a beach house and then a kid’s soccer tournament and you need a Courtyard. Home sharing is another offering.”

Marriott CEO Arne Sorenson said last year home-sharing is a way for the company to jump…